Parolee charged with killing second Iowa man after release

Investigators say an Iowa parolee charged with killing a cab driver in June is also responsible for the April shooting death of a bail bondsman.

Police said Monday that Curtis Jones is charged in the death of 34-year-old Jonathan Wieseler, who was shot during a robbery at his Iowa City office.

Jones has been in custody awaiting trial in the death of 46-year-old Ricky Lillie, who police say was robbed and shot after giving Jones a ride.

Authorities said charges in Wieseler’s death were filed after testing uncovered the victim’s DNA on evidence seized from a vehicle Jones was driving.

The Iowa Board of Parole released Jones from prison years early in November 2016 in an armed robbery case, even though he’d been deemed a high risk to reoffend.