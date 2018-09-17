Parking lesson ends with car in swimming pool

A lesson on how to park a car somehow turned into a swim at the community pool.

Maryland’s Montgomery County Fire and Rescue service says it found a car sitting in the middle of a city’s pool over the weekend following a “driver error during [a] parking practice session.

Photographs posted on Twitter showed the car halfway submerged in the pool at the North Creek Community Center – which had been closed for the season.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the service, tweeted there were no injuries and both people managed to climb out themselves.

He said in an interview with the Washington Post that a man and a woman in their 50s or 60s were in the car, although it was not clear who was behind the wheel.

Gaithersburg Police are investigating the incident.