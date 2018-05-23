SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Parents at a Utah elementary school say they raised concerns about a janitor’s behavior months before he was arrested on child sex abuse charges but were told there was no evidence of abuse.
Parent Nancy Glover told KUTV-TV on Tuesday said the Nebo School District needs to own up to its mistake after they sent a letter to parents in March saying the matter was being closed after a thorough investigation.
Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson says authorities didn’t have enough information to press charges against the 59-year-old Adrian Villar until a boy brought new evidence in recent weeks about the alleged abuse in 2017. Villar was a janitor at Sierra Bonita Elementary School in Spanish Fork.
The school district wouldn’t comment on the criticisms it mishandled the case.
Villar could not be reached for comment.
Parents says they raised concerns before janitor's arrest
