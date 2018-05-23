Parents says they raised concerns before janitor's arrest

Adrian Villar

Adrian Villar

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Parents at a Utah elementary school say they raised concerns about a janitor’s behavior months before he was arrested on child sex abuse charges but were told there was no evidence of abuse.



Parent Nancy Glover told KUTV-TV on Tuesday said the Nebo School District needs to own up to its mistake after they sent a letter to parents in March saying the matter was being closed after a thorough investigation.



Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson says authorities didn’t have enough information to press charges against the 59-year-old Adrian Villar until a boy brought new evidence in recent weeks about the alleged abuse in 2017. Villar was a janitor at Sierra Bonita Elementary School in Spanish Fork.



The school district wouldn’t comment on the criticisms it mishandled the case.



Villar could not be reached for comment.