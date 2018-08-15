Parents of missing journalist Austin Tice tell Fox News they're 'confident' he's still alive

The parents of freelance journalist Austin Tice told Fox News Wednesday night that they have “confidence” that their son is still alive, six years after he vanished under frightening circumstances in Syria.

Tice, who would now be 37 years old, disappeared in 2012 after stopping at a checkpoint in Syria while on his way into Lebanon. Five weeks after his disappearance, a video surfaced showing Tice blindfolded and being held by armed men. That was the last time Tice was seen alive.

Marc and Debra Tice told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum they have “confidence” that their son is still alive and waiting to come home.

“We know he’s waiting for us to do whatever it takes to get him home free, we just can’t wait for that day,” Marc said on “The Story.”

He also said that those involved with bringing Tice home also have that same “confidence” that he’s still alive.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Tuesday at a briefing that U.S. investigators “believe him to be alive.”

Nauert continued, “We remain deeply concerned about his well-being and we’re actively working to bring Austin Tice home.”

While the identities of his apparent kidnappers remain murky, investigators fear they may have links to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s murderous regime, as The Washington Post noted.

Tice’s parents also praised the current administration’s efforts to find their son.

“We really do admire this administration’s commitment to bringing Americans home, they certainly got a good track record so far and we really look forward to the day where we see Austin be another one of their wins,” Debra said.

“We have a high level of confidence” in the current administration, Marc added.

Further information regarding Tice’s whereabouts and the identity of his captures has remained intentionally unknown. The FBI recently offered a $1 million ewward for information leading directly to his “safe location, recovery and return.”

Syria has proven to be an especially dangerous country for reporters. Of the 54 journalists believed to be held hostage around the world, 29 are in Syria, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Fox News Martha MacCallum contributed to this report.