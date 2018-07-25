Parents blame 'Demons, Evil' for death of 21-month-old son found with 'visible injuries,' police say

A Texas couple was arrested Monday in the death of their 21-month-old son earlier this month, claiming that “something not worldly” had hurt the child, authorities said.

Stevie Dwayne Williams, 24, and Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams, 20, were charged with capital murder of a person under 10, FOX7 Austin reported.

Officers who reported to their home in Kyle on July 4 observed “visible injuries,” including “bruising” on the child’s rib cage, back and forehead, Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett told the station.

First responders found the boy lying unresponsive in the hallway, the Austin American-Statesman reported. They attempted to revive the boy, but he died in the home.

Chagoya-Williams’ “only explanation was ’something — not someone — attacked him or something.'” – Police affidavit

Chagoya-Williams claimed the toddler was fine when he was put to sleep that night, police said.

Her “only explanation was ‘something — not someone — attacked him or something,'” police wrote in an affidavit obtained by KXAN-TV in Austin. Williams elaborated that “something not worldly” injured the boy, saying it could have been “Demons, Evil,” the affidavit said.

However, an investigation revealed there had been prior Child Protective Service (CPS) reports regarding the parents and the child, KXAN-TV reported.

The boy had been removed from his parents’ care for nearly a year after he was found with cracked ribs, a fractured wrist and burns to his “foot, leg and genitals from hot water,” the affidavit said.

He was returned to his parents less than six months ago after they completed parenting classes, and were further monitored for the next three months, according to the affidavit. The boy died three months after the monitoring stopped.

A second child, an 8-month-old girl, was found during the July 4 call with bodily injuries and removed by CPS, FOX7 reported. The parents face an additional charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

Family couldn’t believe the charges leveled against the parents, calling them “ludicrous.”

“My son would never harm his son,” Williams’ mother told KXAN-TV. “They were the best of parents … and to say these two could’ve abused these two children — it’s ludicrous.”

The couple were each held on $250,000 bond at the Hays County Jail, according to jail records.