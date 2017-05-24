Parachutists rescued after jump from Idaho bridge

A parachutist who jumped from a south-central Idaho bridge over the Snake River has been rescued after getting stuck on a cliff face.

KTVB-TV reports that rescue crews rappelled to an area below Perrine Bridge near Twin Falls to reach the uninjured jumper at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say kayakers heard someone shouting for help a few hours earlier and called 911.

Perrine Bridge is about 500 feet (152 meters) above the bottom of the canyon and a popular area from which parachutists leap.

