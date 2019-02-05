Panel approves message that Utah doesn't need new gun laws

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A panel of Utah lawmakers is signing off on a declaration that the state doesn’t need new gun-control measures like a so-called red flag law.



The committee vote on Tuesday advances a resolution from a pro-gun rights lawmaker who says Utah should enforce its existing laws rather than get new ones.



Republican Rep. Cory Maloy says red-flag laws infringe on constitutional rights by temporarily confiscating guns from people considered dangerous. His proposal now goes to the full House.



Eight states passed “red flag” legislation last year after the Parkland, Florida, shooting that killed 17 people. Utah rejected the idea last year, but Republican Rep. Steve Handy is proposing it again and says it can be balanced with constitutional rights.



Maloy’s resolution wouldn’t block gun-control bills, but it signals a potential uphill battle.