Panama to prohibit movement during coronavirus outbreak based on gender

Panama is now trying to get its residents to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak by only permitting certain genders to go outside on different days of the week.

Starting tomorrow, the Central American country is asking only men to visit grocery stores and other businesses on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays will be reserved for women, the AFP reports. On Sundays, everyone is being asked to stay indoors – and any trips outside during the week are advised to be for two hours max.

“This absolute quarantine is for nothing more than to save your life,” security minister Juan Pino said Monday as Panama’s government announced the new measures.

They are expected to last for 15 days.

Pino said officials in Panama detained more than 2,000 people last week for failing to quarantine, according to the AFP.

However, it’s not immediately clear if those who violate these new gender-based measures will face punishment.

Panama, as of Tuesday, is fighting 1,075 coronavirus cases, with 27 deaths, statistics from Johns Hopkins University show.