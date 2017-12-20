Palestinian girl praised as hero after confronting soldiers

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl is being celebrated by Palestinians as a hero and symbol of a new generation after kicking and slapping two Israeli soldiers.

The melee was caught on a video that has been widely viewed.

In Israel, the soldiers’ decision not to react to the seeming provocation by Ahed Tamimi, a curly haired firebrand, has stirred a debate about deterrence and drawn allegations that the army was humiliated.

Amid an uproar in Israel, Tamimi was arrested Wednesday at her home in a pre-dawn raid and now faces charges of attacking soldiers.

Tamimi appeared in an Israeli military courtroom where a judge reserved decision on a prosecution request to keep her without bail. Her defense lawyer asked that she be freed on bail because she is a minor.