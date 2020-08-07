Pakistan to roll back lockdown measures as COVID-19 death numbers decline

Pakistan is planning to roll back most of its coronavirus lockdown measures as cases drop, according to reports.

The main focus is to reopen most public spaces starting Aug. 10, including all restaurants and parks, and some theaters, cinemas and public transport, said Asad Umar, head of Pakistan’s task force to fight the pandemic.

“Pakistan’s situation has improved significantly compared to other countries in the region,” Umar said, according to Barron’s. Government data indicates that Pakistan’s daily virus deaths peaked in June with 150 people per day.

The numbers have continued to dwindle, and on Thursday only 21 new fatalities were reported.

Schools and universities planned to reopen Sept. 15, subject to a final review, Umar said. Non-contact sports will resume Monday, but no audiences will be present.

“The threat has not gone away. The situation has improved because the government formulated a clear strategy which was implemented by the administrative machinery,” Umar said, the Hindustan Times reported.

Umar added that transportation will resume more normal operations, “But restrictions on the number of people that can be present on trains and planes, and the condition to seat passengers with a gap, will remain in place till September.”

He advised, however, that the government could resume restrictions if business and other establishments do not follow safety measures.