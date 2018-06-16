Pakistan: Killing of Pakistan Taliban chief 'significant'

Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk has described the killing of Pakistani Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan as a “significant development in the fight against terrorism.”

Mulk made the comment in a telephone conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and thanked him for sharing information about Fazlullah’s killing. The call was initiated by Ghani.

A government statement says an “action had finally been taken against an enemy of the people and state of Pakistan.”

Mulk told Ghani the news about Fazlullah’s death would be received throughout Pakistan with relief as Pakistanis had borne the brunt of terrorist attacks by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, which Fazlullah headed.

Fazlullah, who was killed in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province, had ordered the assassination of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.