Pair still missing after tugboat sinks, Coast Guard says

March 14, 2018 KID News National News

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified two men who have been missing since Monday morning, when a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River near Chalmette, La.

The missing men are Malon Dawsey and Karl Prince, Fox 8 in New Orleans reported.

A third person was rescued as the boat was sinking, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

The tugboat, called the Natalie Jean, has not been recovered. 

The Coast Guard called off a search for Dawsey and Prince Tuesday night after more than 43 hours, Fox 8 reported.