Pair still missing after tugboat sinks, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified two men who have been missing since Monday morning, when a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River near Chalmette, La.

The missing men are Malon Dawsey and Karl Prince, Fox 8 in New Orleans reported.

A third person was rescued as the boat was sinking, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

The tugboat, called the Natalie Jean, has not been recovered.

The Coast Guard called off a search for Dawsey and Prince Tuesday night after more than 43 hours, Fox 8 reported.