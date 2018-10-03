Packages sent to Pentagon that tested positive for ricin are suspected to have been mailed by a former Navy sailor, officials say

The two packages sent to the Pentagon this week that initially tested positive for ricin are suspected to have been mailed by a former Navy sailor, U.S. officials tell Fox News.

Investigators say the envelopes, addressed to Defense Secretary James Mattis and the Navy’s top officer, Adm. John Richardson, contain a return address leading them to believe it came from the sailor, whose name has not been disclosed.

Investigators also believe packages delivered to the White House and Senator Ted Cruz’s Texas office Monday were part of a coordinated effort.

Officials say a tip from the White House led the Pentagon to discover the two packages sent to the Pentagon.

Both initially tested positive for ricin but are now in the hands of the FBI for further testing.