Package with anti-gun control message prompts bomb scare at local Tennessee Republican Party office

A suspicious package with an anti-gun control message attached was sent to a local Republican Party office in Tennessee on Friday, prompting evacuations of nearby buildings.

Businesses in downtown Murfreesboro, 35 miles southeast of Nashville, were cleared out while police K9 dogs were brought into the Rutherford County Republican Party office, the Murfreesboro Police Department tweeted. Inside the cardboard box appeared to be a radio with a note attached.

CESAR SAYOC: AUGUST SENTENCING SET FOR FLORIDA PIPE BOMB SUSPECT

“This is just a warning. There will be no others,” the note read. “There will be no unconstitutional gun control in this state, or there will be blood.”

Michael Sullivan, executive director of the Tennessee Republican Party, said it was unclear if the box was mailed or dropped off. He called it a fake bomb.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden called the incident “alarming.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The threat made against the Rutherford County Republican Party this morning is alarming,” Golden said. “There is no instance where violence is acceptable in any political conversation. We condemn this threat of violence and are extremely grateful to local law enforcement for their quick response to this potential threat.”

No one was harmed Friday and employees were sent back to work, police said. No one has been arrested or detained in connection with the package.