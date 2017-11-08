Pacific Rim ministers extend talks ahead of APEC summit

Foreign and trade ministers of 21 Pacific Rim economies meeting in Vietnam are extending their talks for an extra day as they struggle for a consensus on open markets and other strategic issues ahead of a regional summit.

The Vietnamese foreign ministry confirmed the talks resumed Thursday morning as officials sought to close gaps in their positions. They did not give details as the talks are still underway.

A news conference planned for late Wednesday was canceled as the talks dragged on, and APEC officials said they would continue. The ministers were due to endorse a draft statement their leaders in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum usually issue at the end of the annual summit, which opens Friday.

The Vietnamese hosts urged those involved to work toward a compromise.