Owner of pickup truck with vulgar anti-Trump sticker arrested for outstanding warrant

The owner of pickup truck with a profane sticker against President Trump, was arrested in Houston on Thursday afternoon on an outstanding warrant.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office records show Karen Fonseca was arrested about 2 p.m. Thursday on an outstanding fraud warrant issued in August by the Rosenberg Police Department.

Mike Fonseca, her husband, posted her $1,500 bond Thursday night and she was released an hour later, KHOU reported.

A sheriff’s spokesman has not answered a message seeking details behind the warrant.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls had threatened Fonseca with a disorderly conduct charge over the decal. However, District Attorney John Healey said he didn’t think it would have been a prosecutable case.

“It’s not to cause hate or animosity,” Fonseca, 46, told the Houston Chronicle. “It’s just our freedom of speech and we’re exercising it.”

Fonseca said the message has been on the rear window of the pickup for nearly a year and it’ll stay there for the time-being.

“There’s no law against freedom of speech, nothing in the law book here in Texas,” she told KHOU-TV in Houston. “I’ve been stopped numerous times, but they can’t write me a ticket.”

Nehls on Wednesday posted a photo of the profane sticker on his Facebook page, threatening the then-unidentified Fonseca with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said on Thursday that Nehls had removed the post once Fonseca was identified.

“Due to the hate messages he has been receiving toward his wife and children, the sheriff will not be commenting on the matter further,” the spokeswoman said in an email.

Lynne Rambo, a law professor at Texas A&M University specializing in the First Amendment, said Thursday that the 1971 Supreme Court case made two points clear: the state’s attempt to regulate profanity or civil discourse is not a sufficient reason to justify restricting speech, and profane language directed at a specific person is different from vulgar content that’s broadly disseminated/

“It’s state action to threaten as (Nehls) did and he really ought to know First Amendment law better than that,” Rambo said.

Nehls said he supports freedom of speech but worried that profane messages could incite others and lead to confrontations that would disturb the peace he’s pledged to keep.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney has no plans to file charges over the sticker, KHOU reported.

