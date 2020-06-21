Outrage after mannequin in police uniform found mock-lynched on Florida's I-95

Florida authorities are seeking the individuals who used an interstate overpass to stage a mock lynching with a mannequin in a police uniform and pig mask, according to reports.

Deputies pulled down the mannequin Saturday morning after responding to the overpass on I-95 in Jacksonville for a possible suicide.

They found “KKK” scrawled on it, KHQ-TV reported. The manequin also had NYPD patches.

The mock lynching of a law enforcement officer was “extremely disturbing,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said on Facebook.

“Both the tactics and props used were a deliberate attempt to exasperate an anti-police sentiment and drive a divide in our community,” he said. “This incident was carried out by people wanting to undermine our dedicated efforts to keep our city safe.”

A mannequin dressed in an NYPD shirt and wearing a mask was found hanging off a Florida interstate.

Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that he wouldn’t let “an appalling and disturbing act like this derail our progress.”