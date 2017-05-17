Otter endorses Little in Idaho governor’s race

May 17, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter says he’s endorsing Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little in Idaho’s 2018 governor race.

Otter said Tuesday that while the gubernatorial race currently has a several capable candidates, he’s always supported Little. Otter appointed Little to serve as his second-in-command in 2009.

Otter’s announcement is the first high-profile endorsement of the 2018 gubernatorial race. It’s roughly one year until the Republican primary election takes place.

Little first announced he was running for Idaho’s top seat last year. Since then, U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist and former state Sen. Russ Fulcher have also filed to run as GOP gubernatorial candidates.

Otter has previously said he will not run for re-election when his third term finishes next year.

Related Articles

No Picture
Featured

Website Hacked in the Name of Gay Rights

March 26, 2015 Sydney B. Jensen

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Republican lawmaker’s political website has been snapped up by a group claiming to be gay rights activists, decorated with rainbows and replaced with text requesting that the legislature meet with same-sex marriage supporters. […]