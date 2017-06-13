Otter appoints new information security director

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has appointed the state’s first information security director to enforce statewide cybersecurity policies.

Otter announced Monday that he had appointed 44-year-old Jeffrey Weak, a veteran U.S. Air Force information technology and cybersecurity office, to the position.

The appointment follows an executive order Otter signed in January implementing recommendations from a Cybersecurity Task Force the Republican governor created in 2015. The task force, led by Lt. Gov. Brad Little, recommended appointing a director of information security to lead efforts to detect, identify and thwart cyberattacks against the state

The Idaho Legislature has already allocated $180,000 to the position. Weak will take over his new role Aug. 1.