Ottawa shooting leaves 'many injuries' as 'coordinated response' underway, police say

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Canada’s capital and a “coordinated response” is underway, according to officials.

The Ottawa Police Department said the incident happened in the 400-block of Gilmour Street, located in the city’s downtown. The first tweet about the incident came at 7:35 a.m. ET.

“Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway,” police tweeted. “Please avoid the area.”

The incident was taking place about a half-mile south of Parliament Hill, CBC News reported. Parliament Hill is home to Canada’s federal government and is the centerpiece of Ottawa’s downtown landscape.

Additional details were not yet immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.