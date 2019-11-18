Oscar Wilde's stolen ring recovered by 'art detective'

A stolen ring once belonging to the famed Irish writer Oscar Wilde has been recovered nearly 20 years after it was stolen from Britain’s Oxford University, according to reports.

Arthur Brand, a Dutchman nicknamed the “Indiana Jones of the Art World” for successfully recovering high-profile stolen artworks, used his connections in the underworld to track down Wilde’s ring, AFP reported.

The ring, which Wilde gave to a fellow student in 1876, was stolen during a burglary in 2002 at Oxford’s Magdalen College. At the time, the ring was worth about $45,000.

The burglary remained unsolved for years, with fears that the ring – made from 18-carat gold – may have been melted down.

650-YEAR OLD BURIED TREASURE FOUND IN AUSTRIAN BACKYARD

“We had given up hope of seeing it again,” Mark Blandford-Baker, Magdalen College’s home bursar, told AFP.

He said the university was “very pleased to have back a stolen item that forms part of a collection relating to one of our more famous alumni.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[W]e are extremely grateful to Arthur Brand for finding it and returning it to us,” Blandford-Baker said.

The ring is set to make its return to Magdalen College in a formal ceremony on Dec. 4.