Oscar Wilde's stolen ring recovered by 'art detective'

November 17, 2019 KID News World News

A stolen ring once belonging to the famed Irish writer Oscar Wilde has been recovered nearly 20 years after it was stolen from Britain’s Oxford University, according to reports.

Arthur Brand, a Dutchman nicknamed the “Indiana Jones of the Art World” for successfully recovering high-profile stolen artworks, used his connections in the underworld to track down Wilde’s ring, AFP reported.

The ring, which Wilde gave to a fellow student in 1876, was stolen during a burglary in 2002 at Oxford’s Magdalen College. At the time, the ring was worth about $45,000.

The stolen ring that had belonged to Oscar Wilde was recovered some 20 years later.

The stolen ring that had belonged to Oscar Wilde was recovered some 20 years later. (Getty, File)

The burglary remained unsolved for years, with fears that the ring – made from 18-carat gold – may have been melted down.

650-YEAR OLD BURIED TREASURE FOUND IN AUSTRIAN BACKYARD

“We had given up hope of seeing it again,” Mark Blandford-Baker, Magdalen College’s home bursar, told AFP.

He said the university was “very pleased to have back a stolen item that forms part of a collection relating to one of our more famous alumni.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[W]e are extremely grateful to Arthur Brand for finding it and returning it to us,” Blandford-Baker said.

The ring is set to make its return to Magdalen College in a formal ceremony on Dec. 4.