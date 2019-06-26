O'Rourke, Castro pandered too much with Spanish pronunciations, Fox Nation's David Webb says

Fox Nation host David Webb compared 2020 presidential hopefuls Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro to Hillary Clinton following Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, saying they both overemphasized Spanish pronunciations to pander to the nation’s Latino population.

O’Rourke, Castro and Cory Booker each devoted a portion of their time to giving dual answers in English and Spanish, but Webb said it came across as disingenuous and transparent.

“Let’s talk debate tactic[s] for a moment,” Webb said. “There were some things that they did tonight that was all about positioning themselves. Beto O’Rourke stepping out, speaking in Spanish — leads with that,” Webb said during a post-debate panel on Fox Nation.

Webb said O’Rourke and the other Spanish-speaking candidates put too much emphasis on their accents as a way of trying to look authentic and said Castro’s style reminded him of Hillary Clinton when she would stump for votes.

“Did anyone catch Julian Castro and the way he overemphasized the pronunciation names in Spanish — which was his Hillary Clinton moment? You fall into the tone when you need to use it.”