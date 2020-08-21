Oregon sniper suspect arrested in string of shootings

A man suspected in a rash of shootings that began in May on Interstate 5 in Oregon was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Kenneth Ayers, 49, was taken into custody in connection with a freeway shooting on Wednesday, the Oregon State Police said. He faces a slew of charges, including attempted murder, second-degree assault, and multiple counts each of reckless endangering, criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities believe Ayers is responsible for shooting more than a dozen vehicles on the freeway in Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties.

During Wednesday’s incident in Jackson County, a female motorist was shot while traveling north on the interstate that traverses California, Oregon and Washington.

The Oregon State Police said district attorneys from Douglas and Josephine counties will work with the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office to file additional charges. The charges will be presented to a grand jury.

Ayers is being held in Jackson County jail on $347,500 bond. No information on his next court appearance was available.