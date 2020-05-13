Oregon police say they used stun gun on suspect who threatened to shoot them: report

A suspect who police spotted allegedly trying to break into a snack shop at a Portland, Ore., train station was subdued with a stun gun, according to reports.

Matthew Joseph Medlin, 36, allegedly threatened to shoot the officers, although he was later found to be unarmed, FOX 12 of Portland reported.

Medlin fled from the Gateway Transit station Tuesday morning after he saw that police spotted him, according to the report. The officers followed him to a nearby Winco Food store, where they found the suspect in a stockroom.

Police said Medlin had his hands inside his jacket and threatened to shoot them but the officers deployed the stun gun and made the arrest, FOX 12 reported.

Medlin has a long history of arrests, having been booked into Portland jails at least 29 times previously, OregonLive.com reported.