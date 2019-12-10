Oregon mom accused of luring boy, 14, through Snapchat, having sex with him

An Oregon woman was charged with multiple sex crimes last week for allegedly luring a minor — who goes to school with her daughter — through Snapchat and having sexual contact with him, police said.

Rheta Melvin, 36, was arrested Thursday after deputies served a search warrant at her home in Riddle, located roughly 94 miles south of Eugene. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they opened an investigation into the mother “after learning that Melvin had sexual contact with a teenage male.”

Although it’s unclear when, Melvin allegedly messaged the 14-year-old through the social media app Snapchat and exchanged sexual images with him. The two made plans to meet, and Melvin is said to have picked him up in her car, where the two had sex in her back seat.

The 36-year-old continued to contact the teen, but he felt uncomfortable and had made excuses to avoid seeing her, KTVL reported, citing police reports. Soon, the boy’s mother found out about the situation from another parent.

Investigators said they read some of the explicit messages sent between the two. In one text, Melvin told the boy he was “saving himself” for her after he told her he didn’t plan to get back together with an ex.

Melvin reportedly admitting to “sexting” a boy, whom she claimed she thought was “either 17 or 18,” and allegedly confessed to sharing explicit photos with him. She did not admit to having sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old, but said she gave him a ride to hang out with her daughter. Melvin’s daughter told police the teen had never visited their house.

Additionally, Melvin told police she had been “sexting other young kids,” but didn’t elaborate, according to the news station.

She was booked at the Douglas County Jail and hit with a slew of charges, including third-degree sodomy, third-degree rape, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.