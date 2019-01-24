Oregon man gets nearly 2 years in prison for sexually assaulting a horse

An Oregon man found guilty of sexually abusing a horse last year was sentenced Friday to 20 months in prison.

Kenneth L. Duyck pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an animal, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary in a Washington County courtroom. He was arrested in April when authorities responded to a call about someone with a black mare horse named Ellie inside a Hillsboro barn, FOX12 Oregon reported.

On April 19, the owner of the property discovered the horse “tied up in an unusual way” that was different from the way she left the animal. Her daughter – who is a veterinarian – said the horse appeared to have been sexually assaulted, according to the station.

The property owner later recalled Duyck had called her the day before asking if he could sleep on her property. She said no.

Duyck admitted to Washington County deputies that he tied up the horse and planned to groom it, but instead ejaculated on its tail, the Oregonian reported. He said he had not been taking his medication for autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder at the time of the incident and “made a bad decision.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A judge ordered Duyck to register as a sex offender and attend sex offender and mental health treatment. He is also barred from owning horses or domestic animals for 15 years.