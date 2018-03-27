Orange County votes to fight California's sanctuary city laws, joining sheriff's pushback

Officials in California’s Orange County voted Tuesday to join a lawsuit from the Trump administration fighting the state’s “sanctuary city” laws, hours after the county sheriff’s department anounced its own methods of pushing back against the legislation aimed at protecting illegal immigrants.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to join the U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit, which argued three recent California laws deliberately interfered with federal immigration policies.

One of the laws bars police in many cases from turning over suspects to federal immigration agents for deportation.

“This legislation prevents law enforcement from removing criminals from our community and is a threat to public safety,” Supervisor Shawn Nelson said before the vote.

The county moved earlier this week to improve communication with federal immigration agents by publishing the release dates of inmates online. The sheriff’s department used to screen inmates in the county’s jails to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents identify those subject to deportation but had to stop after the state law passed.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO PUBLISH INMATES RELEASE IN PUSHBACK AGAINST STATE’S ‘SANCTUARY’ LAW

The Orange County Register reported that the sheriff’s department would publish a “Who’s in Jail” online database, including the date and time of inmates’ release, to help cooperate with other law enforcement agencies including Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“This is in response to SB-54 limiting our ability to communicate with federal authorities and our concern that criminals are being released to the street when there’s another avenue to safeguard the community by handing them over (to ICE for potential deportation),” Undersheriff Don Barnes said.

Annie Lai, co-director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at UC Irvine, noted that SB-45 does allow authorities to notify federal agencies of the release dates of illegal immigrants convicted of serious crimes. “This change in policy is basically affecting everybody else who doesn’t have a serious criminal history under SB-54,” she said.

Earlier this month another California city, Los Alamitos, approved an ordinance to opt out of the sanctuary city law that council members say conflicts with federal law.

Board members say that the state law “may be in direct conflict with federal laws and the Constitution,” and goes against the oath they took for office.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.