Opposition motion to impeach India's top judge rejected

India’s vice president has rejected a move by opposition parties to impeach the country’s top judge on grounds of misusing his office and bowing to government pressure.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu made the decision Monday as head of India’s upper house of Parliament. Leaders of the Congress party and six other parties had presented a notice in the house on Friday seeking an inquiry into Chief Justice Deepak Misra’s conduct, to be followed by an impeachment vote.

The opposition parties allege that some of Misra’s rulings have supported the government’s stand. One example they gave was his verdict against an opposition demand for an impartial investigation into the death of a judge who was hearing a case involving the head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah.