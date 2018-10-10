Operator of New York limo company in deadly crash arrested, charged with criminally negligent homicide

The operator of a New York limousine company was arrested Wednesday after 20 people were killed in a Saturday crash involving one of the business’ vehicles, police said.

Nauman Hussain, the son of Prestige Limousine’s owner Shahed Hussain, was arrested after a controlled traffic stop on Interstate 787 near Albany, state police said in a news release. A 3 p.m. news conference was scheduled.

The office of Lee Kindlon, the lawyer representing the limousine company, did not comment on the arrest to Fox News.

The arrest comes four days after 20 people were killed when a 2001 Ford Excursion, operated by Prestige, blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection and slammed into a parked vehicle in Schoharie. All 18 people in the limousine, including the driver, were killed — along with two bystanders. The limousine was taking a group, which included four sisters and newlyweds, to a 30th birthday celebration.

NEW YORK LIMO DRIVER’S WIFE SAYS HUSBAND COMPLAINED ABOUT COMPANY’S VEHICLES BEFORE DEADLY CRASH

Authorities immediately launched an investigation into the crash. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the limousine should’ve never been on the road that day because it failed a safety inspection a month prior to the tragic accident. The driver, Scott Lisinicchia, who died in the crash, also did not have the proper license to operate the vehicle.

Lisinicchia’s family released a statement through a lawyer, saying the driver “never would have knowingly put others in harm’s way.”

“The family believes that unbeknownst to him he was provided with a vehicle that was neither roadworthy nor safe for any of its occupants,” the statement read. “We ask all members of the media and public to reserve judgment on the cause of the crash until the New York State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board complete their investigations.”

Details about Shahed Hussain were also revealed in the days following the crash. Hussain was a former FBI informant who helped the U.S. government root out Muslim groups after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Hussain posed as a terrorist sympathizer in at least three investigations.

FBI INFORMANT LISTED AS OWNER OF LIMOUSINE IN DEADLY NEW YORK CRASH

Nauman Hussain worked as the day-to-day operator of Prestige Limousine while his father is currently in Pakistan, police said.

In 2014, Nauman Hussain and his brother were accused by police of insisting they were each other after a traffic stop. Nauman Hussain was the passenger, but had a valid license. His brother did not. Police later discovered Nauman had an extensive suspension and conviction list which had been cleared, according to the Times Union.

Federal records also showed that four vehicles had been taken out of circulation by the company due to inspection failures in the past 24 months. The records list an address in Gansevoort, N.Y., that Hussain used when he filed for bankruptcy in Albany in 2003.

The crash was the nation’s deadliest transportation accident since an air crash outside Buffalo in February 2009 killed 50 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.