OPCW chief: ‘Unfortunate’ that Syria probe’s mandate blocked

The head of the international chemical weapons watchdog says that Russia’s veto of United Nations Security Council resolutions to extend the mandate of an investigation team that lays blame for chemical attacks in Syria “creates a gap which needs to be addressed by the international community.”

The mandate of the Joint Investigative Mechanism, or JIM, set up by the United Nations and Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has now expired.

The group recently issued a report that blamed Syrian government forces for a deadly sarin attack in April and said the Islamic State group used sulfur mustard in Syria in September.

Members of the OPCW’s Executive Council are meeting later Friday to discuss their response to the report.