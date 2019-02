An online petitioner has a unique plan to help pay down the national debt: sell the state of Montana!

A change.org user named Ian Hammond says the US has too much debt and that Montana is “useless.”

The petition suggests the country could earn a trillion dollars by selling “Big sky country” to Canada.

Even if the harebrained sale happened, it would only put a dent in the debt.

It crossed the $22 trillion threshold earlier this month.

Montana’s GDP is just under $50 billion per year.