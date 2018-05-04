One Liberty Properties: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) _ One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $10.1 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.9 million, or 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares have decreased 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 1.5 percent in the last 12 months.

