One dead as gunfire hits at least two victims near Las Vegas, reports say

At least one person was killed Thursday night north of Las Vegas as police responded to at least two instances of gunfire, according to reports.

At least one other person was listed in critical condition as police in North Las Vegas pursued a vehicle believed to be linked to two shootings.

Early reports said one victim was an 11-year-old girl, shot near an intersection in North Las Vegas, and a second victim was believed to be a 19-year-old man, who was reportedly shot about five minutes after the girl in a separate area, according to a FOX 5 Las Vegas reporter.

Both victims were reported to be in critical condition.

Later reports said a gunshot victim had died, but it was unclear if the fatality was the 11-year-old, the 19-year-old, or a possible third victim.

The person who died had been shot in the area of Deer Springs Way and Lawrence Street and been transported to a hospital, an officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department told KSNV-TV.

Previously, the FOX 5 reporter wrote that police were pursuing six suspects traveling in a gray Nissan Altima in connection with two shootings.

