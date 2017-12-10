One dead after small plane crashes near Miami airport

At least one is dead after a small plane crashed near Miami Executive Airport Sunday. (WSVN 7 News)

The pilot of a small plane was killed after the aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement confirming a Piper PA 60 crashed about a mile and a half west of the airport, just before 3 p.m.

The statement reads, “The pilot departed from Miami Executive and was returning to the airport after declaring an emergency.”

Radio traffic captures audio of the pilot moments before impact. “Declaring an emergency, declaring an emergency,” he is heard saying.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the aircraft went down near Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street, killing the pilot.

“I look back, and it was just — he was gone,” said witness Andy Fuentes.

When paramedics arrived, there was nothing they could do.

