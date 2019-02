Image License Cropped Photo: Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

Image License Cropped Photo: Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

OGDEN (AP) – Authorities in Ogden say one man is dead and another injured following a fire at a storage facility Saturday afternoon.

The Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation by several state and local agencies and not immediately known.

No identities were released and no additional information is immediately available.