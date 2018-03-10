Once-homeless pup may become Washington state's first-ever deaf K-9

A once-homeless pup could make history as Washington state’s first deaf K-9.

Ghost, a white Pitbull mix with doe-like brown eyes, was once deemed by Florida animal control officials as “unadoptable” because he had “an abundance of energy and occasional indifference to people,” KIRO7 reported. There was also a concern that Ghost’s deafness would present communication issues.

As a result, Ghost was slated to be euthanized, WDBJ7 reported.

But that all changed when Ghost was moved to a shelter in Port Angeles, Washington, called Olympic Peninsula Humane Society.

There, Ghost was introduced to long-time dog trainer Barb Davenport, who also serves as the K-9 Program Manager for the Department of Corrections in Washington state.

“He was very focused and determined to locate his ball when thrown or hidden,” Davenport said of Ghost after meeting him for the first time, according to KIRO7.

“I’m always up for a challenge,” she added.

Ghost has big plans ahead: He’s currently training to become a narcotics detection dog for the Washington DOC, KIRO7 reported.