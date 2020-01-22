OMB releases 192 pages of Ukraine-related documents minutes before midnight

The Office of Management and Budget late Tuesday released a trove of documents related to Ukraine aid as the opening day of President Trump’s impeachment trial stretched into the early-morning hours.

The 192 pages were released just before the deadline for a Freedom of Information request from American Oversight, a watchdog group.

The request was for any “directives and communications” relating to any possible efforts by the Trump administration to pressure “the Ukrainian government to investigate one of President Trump’s political opponents as part of an effort to give the president an electoral advantage.”

The OMB wrote in a letter to American Oversight that the documents were an “interim” response to the request, and may release more, pending litigation.

The documents include previously unreleased relevant email communications, American Oversight tweeted, but there are heavy redactions throughout.

“President Trump’s lawyers stood in the Senate on Tuesday arguing that documents are totally unnecessary for the impeachment trial, but these documents give lie to that entire position,” American Oversight’s executive director Austin Evers said, according to Axios.

“Despite the Trump Administration’s obstruction and the rhetoric at the trial, the public can now see even more evidence of the president’s corrupt scheme as it unfolded in real-time. The volume of material released, and the volume of material still secreted away, only highlights how much the administration has withheld from the House, the Senate, and the American public.”

Trump has maintained that he did nothing wrong with his interactions with Ukraine.