Omarosa ousted by Kelly in White House Situation Room, despite her denials

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly personally told former “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault Newman that her White House employment had been terminated, despite her insistence to the contrary.

Fox News has learned that Kelly gave Omarosa — as she is commonly known — the news in the White House Situation Room, a subterranean space under the West Wing where electronic and recording devices must be surrendered at the door.

The details of Omarosa’s dismissal emerged Thursday, hours after the reality star denied she was fired in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She also denied reports that she she made a scene while being escorted from the White House grounds and tried to enter the executive residence to see President Donald Trump.

“Where are the pictures or videos?” Omarosa said at the time. “If I had confronted John Kelly, who is a very formidable person, it would garner someone to take a photo or a video.”

However, the nature of the Situation Room’s restrictions mean that neither Omarosa nor anyone else would have been able to record her conversation with Kelly even if they had wished to.

The Secret Service issued a statement Wednesday saying it was not involved in Omarosa’s “termination process” beyond deactivating the pass giving her access to the White House complex.

Omarosa was an assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups. She enjoyed a close relationship with the president, holding her April wedding at Trump’s hotel blocks from the White House.

Last month, Politico reported that Omarosa had brought members of her 39-person bridal party to the White House for a photo shoot, reportedly drawing the ire of Kelly and other senior staffers.

Kelly took away Omarosa’s ability to come and go from the Oval Office as she pleased. She had also drawn Kelly’s ire by occasionally going around him to slip news articles to the president.

On “Good Morning America,” Omarosa commended Kelly for bringing “much needed order” to the West Wing, but said her access to Trump, with whom she had a close professional relationship for more than a decade, was not limited or restricted.

“The president reads a lot of news, watches a lot of news, and if he had a question, he would call and ask me,” she said. “Certainly I had more access than most, and people had problems with that. People have problems with my 14 year relationship with him.”

Fox News’ John Roberts and Brooke Singman contributed to this report, along with The Associated Press.