Omaha's tallest building evacuated amid fumes

Omaha’s tallest building has been ordered evacuated after cleaning solution fumes spread through the building and sent several people to the hospital.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the First National Tower was ordered evacuated Thursday morning. Fire department officials say 21 people were taken to hospitals, including one in critical condition.

About 2,000 people work at the 46-story building. The evacuation has snarled traffic on nearby streets downtown.

First National Bank spokesman Kevin Langin says the fumes were reported as workers used a de-scaling solution on a humidifier connected to the building’s air system.

Officials initially called for the first 17 floors to be evacuated, but later expanded the evacuation to all floors.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com