Oklahoma woman found safe after alleged kidnapping by man following 'domestic dispute,' police say

An Oklahoma woman, who was previously believed to be in “imminent danger” after she was allegedly kidnapped Monday after a domestic dispute, was reportedly found safe Tuesday.

Morgan Rower, 29, was located at a residence and was safe, Fox 25 News reported, citiing Broken Arrow Police. Justin Korf, 36, who was suspected of kidnapping the woman, was reportedly not found.

Rower was believed to be missing after she “engaged in a domestic dispute” with Korf, police said earlier. Officers responded to a call reporting the alleged dispute Monday night at Rower’s home and confirmed Korf “interfered with a 911 call,” Tulsa World reported.

A witness told police Korf took Rower in his white 1999 Dodge Durango and drove south. It was not immediately clear where Korf was traveling.

Police described Korf as a white man about 6 feet tall and 172 pounds. He has a lengthy arrest record including an aggravated assault conviction, a DUI and an assault with intent to commit a felony, News on 6 reported. Korf uses the aliases “Justin W. Kore” and “Justin W. Orf,” the Department of Corrections website stated.

News on 6 reported Korf and Rower called the station and police on Tuesday saying they were fine and were willingly together, however, cops were still working to confirm Rower’s location and safety prior to Tuesday’s discovery.

