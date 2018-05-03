Oklahoma Senate passes 'Constitutional Carry' gun bill, sends to governor

The Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday night passed the so-called “Constitutional Carry” gun bill in a 33-9 vote. The bill, which passed the state’s House of Representatives about a week ago, will now be presented to Gov. Mary Fallin for a signature.

It’s not yet clear if Gov. Fallin plans to sign the bill, though Rep. Shane Stone, D-Okla., who voted against the bill when it went through the House, previously told Fox News he doesn’t expect Fallin to veto it.

If signed into law, the legislation would allow handgun owners in the state to carry without first obtaining a license.

Supporters of the bill argue it protects a gun owner’s right to self defense, adding that it would eliminate the costly permit process.

Opponents, however, claim the legislation would present safety issues for law enforcement and other citizens. They also argue that given recent mass shootings, such as the one in Parkland, Florida in February, legislators should be wary of passing laws that expand gun rights.

“Can you explain to me why I should have to go pay for a license or an identification card in order to carry out my even more fundamental right to vote, but I shouldn’t have to carry a weapon?” Rep. Stone said last week as the bill was debated in the House, adding during an interview with Fox News that the potential law is “inconsistent with the constitution.”

If passed, firearms would remain prohibited in schools and government buildings, among other places where weapons are not allowed, Republican Sen. Nathan Dahm, who authored the bill, said.

Dahm was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Thursday.

Oklahoma could possibly join some 11 states that have already passed similar laws, according to the National Rifle Association (NRA).