Oklahoma police chief in Florida for conference allegedly killed by fellow officer

An Oklahoma police chief was reportedly killed Sunday night by another police officer in his department while the two attended a conference together in Florida.

Lucky Miller, chief of the Mannford Police Department, died Sunday after a “physical altercation” with another Mannford police officer, identified in local reports as Michael Nealey.

Online records from the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola, Fla., show Nealey, 49, was booked Monday morning for homicide, according to WKRG.

Further information on the apparent murder was not immediately clear.