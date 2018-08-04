Oklahoma plane crash kills all five passengers, officials say

Officials say five people are dead after a small passenger plane crashed and burned Saturday morning shortly after taking off in northern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed the deaths after an Extra EA400 plane went down just 90 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the “single-engine” plane crashed “shortly after taking off from Ponca City Regional Airport.”

“The aircraft was destroyed by a post-crash fire,” she added.

Officials have yet to release the names of the five victims, but Highway Patrol Lt. Kera Philippi said that it appeared that they’d attended a breakfast at the airport.

Airport manager Don Nuzum told The Associated Press that the Ponca City Aviation Booster Club hosts a fly-in breakfast on the first Saturday of each month, but he could not comment about the crash.

Initial reports feared as many six people dead because the plane is designed as a six-seat corporate aircraft. Philippi said that officials struggled to identify how many victims there were at first because of the heat from the fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board continue their investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.