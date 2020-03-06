Oklahoma megachurch pastors quarantined after possible coronavirus exposure

A megachurch pastor in Oklahoma who self-quarantined due to the coronavirus is asking his congregation for prayers — but not for him.

Craig Groeschel, Life Church senior pastor, addressed his 90,000-member congregation from his bedroom Wednesday, saying he wouldn’t be at church on Sunday.

Groeschel and fellow pastor Bobby Guesnwald found out on their flight home from a leadership conference in Germany that someone there had tested positive for coronavirus. They immediately notified authorities.

“We decided to isolate ourselves for the full 14 days, no contact with anyone whatsoever,” Groeschel said.

The “Dangerous Prayers” author asked for prayers, but said he is “feeling strong and healthy” quarantined in his room with only a few days remaining.

“I don’t think we need prayers for our health,” he said. “I need prayers because I haven’t seen Amy or my kids in a long time.”

He told his congregation the good news is he’s prepared sermon outlines through May and has a lot of time to pray.

The conference the two attended, Willow Creek Deutschland Leitungskongress 2020, was at the end of February and ended early because an attendee tested positive for the virus.

“We would like to inform you that we have ended the Willow Creek Leadership Summit 2020 in Karlsruhe early,” said the announcement as reported by The Christian Post. “This was done for reasons of safety. According to health officials, participants were never in any danger.

“Nonetheless, we have decided to end this event as a preventative measure so all participants can get home safely.”