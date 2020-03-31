Oklahoma megachurch hosts epic drive-in, offering in response to coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A megachurch in Oklahoma figured out a creative way to give thousands of people groceries and an in-person way to worship, amid strict bans on gathering to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Paul Daugherty, the lead pastor of the 13,000-member Victory Church in Tulsa, Okla., has preached to thousands before, but when he spoke to a thousand cars and heard horns honking in response, he was moved to tears.

“We told people if you want to give your life to Christ, just put on your hazard lights, and many put on their lights,” he told Fox News.

Forced to close their doors, Daugherty and his staff came up with the idea to rent a drive-in for a service, but then decided to host one at their church. Coregants drove into the church parking lot but stayed in their cars, still following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The church’s outreach arm, the Tulsa Dream Center, partnered with food banks in the city, and handed out groceries to anyone who needed them. So far, they’ve given more than 10,000 people groceries, toilet paper and other essentials after the drive-in services.

“We told everyone, you’re going to get help and you’re going to get hope,” he said.

For Victory’s first Saturday night service, roughly 1,000 cars showed up. The 34-year-old pastor was on a scissor lift 30 feet in the air in the middle of the parking lot and a band set up on the roof of the church.

“It was crazy,” Daugherty recalls. “It was strange because I can’t hear their voices but when I said something and I heard horns honking, I started crying because it just reminded me that people are just desperate to hear the hope of the gospel.”

The sermon and worship were played on a local FM radio station for 15,000 people in their cars and livestreamed online for over 120,000 at home.

Since the drive-in service inception, the church has launched a meal delivery program for doctors and nurses’ families in the city.

“A lot of the people, when they were coming to receive the groceries, they were in tears, getting laid off from work and saying, ‘Thank you for not limiting who you give to,'” he said. “I had one … they were also tearing up, receiving them for their neighbors, one who was laid off and another elderly neighbor. It was just kind of cool to hear these stories as they’re coming. It’s catching. They’re paying it forward.”

Daugherty said he is not trying to rebel against authority like some other churches. Prior to starting the services, he called the city’s mayor, chief of police, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who all thanked him and gave him permission to hold services, which the church plans to continue Wednesday night.

“Preaching to a parking lot or inside a building, even though it’s totally different, it’s about that person in the car getting love and encouragement.”

Other congregations across the states have done similar services, as well as drive-thru confessions.