Oklahoma man allegedly stole truck, drove 130 miles with passenger and pet goat inside

Oklahoma police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a truck, taking the passenger and his pet goat more than 130 miles across state lines.

Brandon Kirby, 40, of Mannford, took the truck from outside an adult video store in Missouri while the truck’s owner was inside, police say.

A passenger who was asleep inside the truck later woke to a masked man holding a gun to his head, KOTV reported. Kirby was already wanted in Osage County for second-degree burglary.

According to the arrest report, Kirby had ingested methamphetamine. He drove 137 miles through Kansas, Missouri, and finally Oklahoma before police apprehended him.

“OK 2020, it only took you 4.5 hours to get weird,” Sand Springs Police Department said in a reaction posted to Facebook. “Let’s slow down on the carjacking-goatnapping calls for the remainder of the year.”

Creek County police were able to work with the vehicle communications service OnStar, which slowed the truck’s speed to just 15 mph.

Kirby managed to maintain the chase even after a deputy used stop sticks to flatten his tires.

The chase ended when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pushed the truck into a ditch.

The 40-year-old suspect tried running and hiding in tall grass near a ditch. The passenger and his goat had already been left along the side of the road in Creek County, KTUL reported.

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office said that Kirby was charged with kidnapping, pointing firearms, and being a felon in possession of firearms. He was recently released from prison and had multiple convictions in several counties.