Oklahoma man, 83, admits to killing neighbors, then shoots self, police say

An Oklahoma man admitted to shooting and killing his neighbors Monday before shooting himself in front of police desperately trying to convince him to lower his firearm, investigators said.

Police found 57-year-old Mary Milam and 59-year-old Donald Langdon shot dead in their home in Mannford, about 22 miles west of Tulsa, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in a news release.

Soon after officers arrived, 83-year-old James Hancock walked out of his mobile home, sat down in a lawn chair with a gun to his head, Mannford Police Chief Jerry Ridley said, according to the Tulsa World.

Hancock told officers that he shot Milam and Langdon, the bureau said.

Officers worked for 30 minutes trying to persuade Hancock, according to the bureau, but he eventually shot himself.

Hancock was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The circumstances leading to the shooting of Milam and Langdon weren’t immediately clear, Ridley said.

The Mannford Police Department requested OSBI’s help with the probe.

Mannford, home to a population of about 3,000, last recorded a homicide in 2012, and before that in 1996, according to the paper.