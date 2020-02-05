Oklahoma homeowner kills suspected intruder in self defense, police say

An Oklahoma homeowner fatally shot a home-invasion suspect in Tulsa Saturday in self-defense, officials have reportedly determined.

The homeowner retrieved a rifle and shot Brandon Sharp, 36, in the chest after Sharp allegedly broke into his home around 11 a.m., police said Tuesday, KTUL-TV reported.

REP. TED BUDD: AMERICANS REJECTING ANTI-GUN POLICIES – I APPLAUD 2ND AMENDMENT SANCTUARY MOVEMENT

“When he kicked in the door, they said he was talking crazy and making threats to kill everyone inside,” Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said, according to Tulsa World. The homeowner and at least two others fled the home to call 911.

Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The house has been condemned several times but always gets brought back up to code, Sgt. Phil Whitehead told KTUL.

“It’s not a bad neighborhood except for that house over there. There’s traffic coming in and out of there at all times. Strange people, it’s a bad house,” a neighbor told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The homeowner said he didn’t know the intruder.