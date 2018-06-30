Oklahoma Army National Guard bus involved in fatal crash

Nine Oklahoma soldiers went to the hospital Saturday after their bus was involved in a head-on crash with a pickup. The driver of the pickup was killed.

The bus, which was transporting 26 members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, and the pickup collided in Asher, Oklahoma, around 5:15 a.m., the OANG said.

“Nine Soldiers were transported by ambulance to the hospital,” the guard said. “The remaining 17 Soldiers were transported by a bus to the hospital to check for injuries.”

The injured soldiers were listed in stable condition, according to the OANG.

Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney said one of the soldiers suffered severe injuries, KOCO-TV reported.

It’s not known where the bus was taking the soldiers or what caused the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.