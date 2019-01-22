Ohio utility worker jumps for cover in video as truck pulls wire from burning pole

A utility worker in Ohio barely missed being seriously injured Friday when a sagging power line from a damaged pole was snagged by a passing truck, sending the line and burning pole flying.

The incident happened in east Cleveland shortly after 5 a.m. as a Cleveland Public Power worker was preparing to work on the snapped pole near Interstate 90.

The Illuminating Company, which owns the utility pole, told FOX8 it first received a report the pole was on fire around 4:30 a.m. Workers were waiting for police to close Interstate 90 after de-energizing the line before starting to make the repairs.

DRIVER SEEN SMASHING INTO PARKED CARS IN VIDEO; POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT

A CPP crew arrived on scene and a lineman went up in a bucket and appeared to be preparing to cut the lines dangling near traffic when the passing truck snared them. The worker was able to duck for cover in the bucket and was not hurt.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Illuminating Company spokesperson Mark Durbin told FOX8 the company did not ask Cleveland Public Power for assistance.

“They, on their own, decided to go up and try to cut the wire and deal with the situation,” he said. “We saw a situation that wasn’t safe, and we were trying to make it safe for the people that were driving by and for our employees. CPP, maybe they saw it differently.”

Crews were eventually able to repair the pole and line after the highway was closed to traffic.